Gwyneth Paltrow bares baby bump in throwback snap

The actress paid tribute to her first pregnancy more than 10 years ago.

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a nude pregnancy throwback picture to mark Mother’s Day.

The US actress posed completely naked in the image from her first pregnancy 14 years ago with daughter Apple, and posted it on Instagram to mark the special day.

To protect her modesty, the Oscar winning star covered her chest with her hands.

Along with the image, she wrote: “Fourteen years ago on the verge of a life changing morning…

“To all of us, biological, adoptive, foster, spiritual, communal, all the den mothers and grand mothers and great grandmothers and great great grandmothers, all the way back, happy Mother’s Day.”

As well as Apple, Paltrow, 45, has son Moses, 12, with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Mother’s Day in the US falls on a different date to Mothering Sunday in the UK, which this year fell on March 31.

© Press Association 2018