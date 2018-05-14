George Ezra heads to CBeebies: 'It's like Glastonbury'

Tom Hardy, Dolly Parton and Sir Elton John have previously read a bedtime story on the pre-school channel.

Singer George Ezra felt as though he had “finally made it” – after he got to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Ezra, 24, follows in the footsteps of screen stars Tom Hardy and Damian Lewis, astronaut Tim Peake and singers Sir Elton John and Dolly Parton in landing the pre-school slot.

His turn on the channel, reading Here Comes The Sun by Karl Newson with illustrations by Migy Blanco, about an owl on a “magical, shooting star-filled journey”, will air in June.

Ezra compared landing the TV slot to performing at Glastonbury.

“It was an absolute honour and a pleasure to be invited to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story and follow in the comfy-slippered footsteps of all the greats that have gone before me,” the Paradise singer said.

“I’m too young to have watched Jackanory as a kid and arguably too old to watch CBeebies now, but I’ve not let that stop me.

“All my friends with kids are mad for the show, so now, in their eyes, I’ve finally made it. This is right up there with Glastonbury, the Live Lounge and the Graham Norton Show.”

Ezra’s Bedtime Story airs on Friday June 1 at 6.50pm. CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on daily at 6.50pm.

