The Bafta TV award winners

13th May 18 | Entertainment News

Three Girls and The Crown were among the winners at this year's ceremony.

The Bafta TV awards have been given out at a star-studded ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall.

Here are the main winners:

Leading Actress
Molly Windsor (Three Girls)

Leading Actor
Sean Bean (Broken)

Supporting Actor
Brian F. O’Byrne (Little Boy Blue)

Supporting Actress
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Mini-Series
Three Girls

Scripted Comedy
This Country

Entertainment Performance
Graham Norton

Drama Series
Peaky Blinders

Single Drama
Murdered For Being Different

Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty

Entertainment Programme
Britain’s Got Talent

Comedy Entertainment Programme
Murder in Successville

BAFTA for Reality & Constructed Factual
Love Island

International
The Handmaid’s Tale

Features
Cruising with Jane McDonald

Short Form Programme
Morgana Robinson’s Summer

News Coverage
Sky News’ The Rohingya Crisis

Current Affairs
Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama)

Factual Series
Ambulance

Single Documentary
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad

Specialist Factual
Basquiat – Rage To Riches

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Daisy May Cooper (This Country)

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Toby Jones (Detectorists)

Sport
The Grand National

Live Event
World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

The Special Award
John Motson OBE

The Fellowship
Kate Adie OBE

Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment
Blue Planet II for the “Mother Pilot Whale Grieves” moment

