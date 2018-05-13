The Bafta TV award winners

The Bafta TV award winners13th May 18 | Entertainment News
Three Girls and The Crown were among the winners at this year's ceremony.
The Bafta TV awards have been given out at a star-studded ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall.
Here are the main winners:
Leading Actress
Molly Windsor (Three Girls)
Leading Actor
Sean Bean (Broken)
Supporting Actor
Brian F. O’Byrne (Little Boy Blue)
Supporting Actress
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Mini-Series
Three Girls
Scripted Comedy
This Country
Entertainment Performance
Graham Norton
Drama Series
Peaky Blinders
Single Drama
Murdered For Being Different
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Entertainment Programme
Britain’s Got Talent
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Murder in Successville
BAFTA for Reality & Constructed Factual
Love Island
International
The Handmaid’s Tale
Features
Cruising with Jane McDonald
Short Form Programme
Morgana Robinson’s Summer
News Coverage
Sky News’ The Rohingya Crisis
Current Affairs
Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama)
Factual Series
Ambulance
Single Documentary
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad
Specialist Factual
Basquiat – Rage To Riches
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Daisy May Cooper (This Country)
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Toby Jones (Detectorists)
Sport
The Grand National
Live Event
World War One Remembered: Passchendaele
The Special Award
John Motson OBE
The Fellowship
Kate Adie OBE
Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment
Blue Planet II for the “Mother Pilot Whale Grieves” moment
© Press Association 2018