The Bafta TV award winners

Three Girls and The Crown were among the winners at this year's ceremony.

The Bafta TV awards have been given out at a star-studded ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall.

Here are the main winners:

Leading Actress

Molly Windsor (Three Girls)

Leading Actress winner @MollyWindsor97 is grateful that the selfless bravery of the girls whose story is told in @BBCOne's Three Girls is receiving recognition 💕💪 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/kXbqkxOEde — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018

Leading Actor

Sean Bean (Broken)

"This means a great deal to me…I'm absolutely delighted." the great Sean Bean accepts the award for Leading Actor recognizing his work in Broken 🏆 @LAProductionsUK #BAFTAV pic.twitter.com/EqISeztlUr — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018

Supporting Actor

Brian F. O’Byrne (Little Boy Blue)

Supporting Actress

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Mini-Series

Three Girls

Scripted Comedy

This Country

Entertainment Performance

Graham Norton

Drama Series

Peaky Blinders

Single Drama

Murdered For Being Different

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Entertainment Programme

Britain’s Got Talent

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Murder in Successville

BAFTA for Reality & Constructed Factual

Love Island

International

The Handmaid’s Tale

Features

Cruising with Jane McDonald

Short Form Programme

Morgana Robinson’s Summer

News Coverage

Sky News’ The Rohingya Crisis

Current Affairs

Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama)

Factual Series

Ambulance

Single Documentary

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad

Specialist Factual

Basquiat – Rage To Riches

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daisy May Cooper (This Country)

Here's Daisy May Cooper accepting the award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme with a BAFTA in one hand and her shoes in the other 🤣👌 #ThisCountry #BAFTATV @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/m36AcLgDMR — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Toby Jones (Detectorists)

Toby Jones thanks Detectorists creator and costar Mackenzie Crook in his acceptance speech for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme…sounds like Mackenzie had a busy evening of his own 🐦🤷 #BAFTATV @BBCFOUR pic.twitter.com/iopzEmmqpM — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018

Sport

The Grand National

Live Event

World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

The Special Award

John Motson OBE

The Fellowship

Kate Adie OBE

Ground-breaking journalist Kate Adie receives the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest accolade we can give, in honour of her exceptional contribution to television 👏🏆 https://t.co/INbabx6Vw4 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/P06S2CYRHz — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018

Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment

Blue Planet II for the “Mother Pilot Whale Grieves” moment

