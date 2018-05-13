Sir David Attenborough: Why I didn't celebrate turning 92

13th May 18 | Entertainment News

The TV presenter also gave a powerful speech as a scene from Blue Planet II picked up a gong at the Baftas.

Broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough has said he did not celebrate his 92nd birthday last week.

The Blue Planet 2 presenter was speaking after a scene from Blue Planet II – of the mother pilot whale grieving her baby – won the Virgin TV must-see moment prize at the Baftas.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 – London
Sir David Attenborough (centre) with the award for Virgin TV’s Must-see moment alongside Emma Willis and Dremot O’Leary

Talking after the win, Sir David said: “I just sat at home and carried on with what I was supposed to be doing.

“I’ve forgotten what that was but I was doing it.

“My nearest and dearest, family and friends made a fuss when I turned 90 and I said ‘OK that’s enough.”

Speaking on stage during the award ceremony, he said: “I speak for all of us when I say we set out to try and show the seas, the oceans for what they are, their beauty, their wonder, their splendour and intricacy but also the truth about what we are doing to them.

“And the fact that one particular moment rang a bell in the minds and consciousness of people in this country is something that pleases all of us more than I can say.”

