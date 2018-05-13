Casualty star says show 'keeps challenging itself' following Bafta win

The soap beat the likes of Coronation Street and EastEnders to win the accolade.

Casualty star George Rainsford has said the soap’s ability to keep telling challenging storylines is one of the reasons for its popularity.

The actor, who plays Ethan Hardy in the programme, was speaking after the show beat Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks to win the Bafta TV Award for Best Soap and Continuing Drama.

George Rainsford and Alicia Munroe attending the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.

Rainsford said: “Casualty has been around for 30 years. It keeps challenging itself.

“It keeps challenging the viewers and producing big stories that people can hopefully relate to.

“It keeps championing the NHS.

“I’m genuinely speechless as I didn’t think we’d be here to accept this award.”

© Press Association 2018