Joe Wicks 'absolutely buzzing' about impending fatherhood

13th May 18 | Entertainment News

The fitness coach and his partner are expecting their baby in 10 weeks.

Personal trainer Joe Wicks has announced he is going to be a father.

The Body Coach and his partner Rosie are expecting their first child together this summer.

Wicks, 31, posted a picture on Instagram of the happy pair clutching a sonogram, saying they were “absolutely buzzing” to be expecting.

He wrote: “Hey everyone, I’m gonna be a Daddy.

“This is the first time I’ve ever shared a photo of myself with Rosie.

“I’ve always chosen to keep my personal life and relationship private but with such an amazing new thing coming into our lives I thought it would be nice to share the news with you myself.

“We are both absolutely buzzing to be parents.

“We don’t know the sex of the baby but it’s due in just over 10 weeks time.”

He joked: “#TheBabyCoach coming soon..!”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] Tesco worker brings the BGT judges to their feet with his OUTSTANDING performance

[WATCH] Tesco worker brings the BGT judges to their feet with his OUTSTANDING performance
British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader

British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Forecasters predict the weather we've ALL been hoping for

Forecasters predict the weather we've ALL been hoping for
10 things only 90's kids will understand

10 things only 90's kids will understand
Warning to Irish parents as popular children's toy URGENTLY recalled over safety fears

Warning to Irish parents as popular children's toy URGENTLY recalled over safety fears
[PICS] Aldis FAB new bargain range is perfect for the summer weather

[PICS] Aldis FAB new bargain range is perfect for the summer weather