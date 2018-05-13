Dec's wife shows off baby bump as she sparkles on Bafta red carpet

The presenter and his wife Ali are expecting their first child together.

Declan Donnelly’s wife Ali Astall showed off her baby bump as the couple stepped out on the red carpet for the Bafta TV awards.

Astall, who is expecting the couple’s first child, sparkled in a floor-length glittery silver dress as she posed for pictures beside Donnelly at the Royal Festival Hall.

Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall (PA)

She wore her blonde hair pulled back for a fresh, summery feel, while Donnelly was all smiles beside her in his suit.

Donnelly was not joined by his presenting partner Ant McPartlin, who has stepped back from his TV commitments following his car crash.

McPartlin was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 after pleading guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit.

But the duo’s Britain’s Got Talent colleague Amanda Holden was in attendance, looking ravishing in bright pink with her blonde hair swept back.

Holden walked the carpet with her 12-year-old daughter Alexa, who wore a very pale pink dress and looked thrilled to be at the glitzy affair.

Amanda Holden and daughter Alexa (PA)

Holden was not the only star embracing bright colours, with Lucy Mecklenburgh also opting for pink and Laura Whitmore and Michelle Keegan dazzling in vibrant yellow.

Lucy Mecklenburgh (PA)

Laura Whitmore (PA)

Michelle Keegan (PA)

Claudia Winkleman turned heads with her bold choice – a red leopard print dress with a layered skirt.

Claudia Winkleman (PA)

Newly engaged Caroline Flack looked set for spring in a floaty floral number that showed off her shape.

Caroline Flack (PA)

Thandie Newton also caught the eye in a stunning strapless number covered in flowers in shades of pink, orange and red.

Thandie Newton (PA)

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker stood out in a darker dress, which featured a navy blue bodice and skirt with a triangle of royal blue peeping out.

Jodie Whittaker (PA)

Joely Richardson also chose blue, and was the picture of elegance in her floor-length silk number.

Joely Richardson (PA)

The awards at the Royal Festival Hall are being hosted by Sue Perkins.

