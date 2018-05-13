Blame it on Brexit? Eurovision viewers get political during singing contest

Eurovision viewers wondered about Brexit as they watched the annual singing contest.

Comedian and actor Hal Cruttenden has commented that Brexit should mean the United Kingdom also leaves Eurovision.

I’m not in favour of Brexit but, if it means leaving the single market and the customs union, surely it should also mean leaving #Eurovision – they hate us. We’re not even getting sympathy votes after the stage invasion! — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) May 12, 2018

UK Eurovision hopeful SuRie suffered a setback during her performance when an intruder stormed the stage, grabbing her microphone out of her hands.

The Eurovision Song Contest later tweeted that the individual was in police custody, adding that the EBU network “regrets” the incident.

SuRie declined the opportunity to perform her song, Storm, again.

Sherlock writer and actor Mark Gatiss also gave his Brexit thoughts, tweeting:

This Morning’s Dr Ranj Singh tweeted:

To everyone hoping that #GBR get the sympathy vote… erm, remember BREXIT!?! I'm not sure we have many mates… #Eurovision — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) May 12, 2018

BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker joked about ‘post-Brexit trade deals’, tweeting: “So far it looks like we’ve got nailed-on post-Brexit trade deals with Latvia and Croatia 👍🏻 #Eurovision”.

The UK landed in 24th position out of a possible 26 at the end of the singing contest held in Lisbon.

The winner of this year’s competition was Israel’s Netta Barzilai.

