Blame it on Brexit? Eurovision viewers get political during singing contest

13th May 18 | Entertainment News

Eurovision viewers wondered about Brexit as they watched the annual singing contest.

Comedian and actor Hal Cruttenden has commented that Brexit should mean the United Kingdom also leaves Eurovision.

Cruttenden, who has appeared on Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You, tweeted: “I’m not in favour of Brexit but, if it means leaving the single market and the customs union, surely it should also mean leaving #Eurovision – they hate us. We’re not even getting sympathy votes after the stage invasion!”.

UK Eurovision hopeful SuRie suffered a setback during her performance when an intruder stormed the stage, grabbing her microphone out of her hands.

The Eurovision Song Contest later tweeted that the individual was in police custody, adding that the EBU network “regrets” the incident.

SuRie declined the opportunity to perform her song, Storm, again.

Sherlock writer and actor Mark Gatiss also gave his Brexit thoughts, tweeting:

This Morning’s Dr Ranj Singh tweeted:

BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker joked about ‘post-Brexit trade deals’, tweeting: “So far it looks like we’ve got nailed-on post-Brexit trade deals with Latvia and Croatia 👍🏻 #Eurovision”.

The UK landed in 24th position out of a possible 26 at the end of the singing contest held in Lisbon.

The winner of this year’s competition was Israel’s Netta Barzilai.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is only 14

[PIC] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is only 14

Oh deer - Clarkson ends Millionaire specials with another mistake

Oh deer - Clarkson ends Millionaire specials with another mistake
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Calling all 90's babes! Penneys are selling something that will make your inner child SQUEAL with delight

[PIC] Calling all 90's babes! Penneys are selling something that will make your inner child SQUEAL with delight
Here is the running order for Saturday night's Eurovision Grand Final 2018

Here is the running order for Saturday night's Eurovision Grand Final 2018
Corrie fans PRAISE Shona for confronting David's rapist

Corrie fans PRAISE Shona for confronting David's rapist
[PICS] Dealz have an INCREDIBLE new wedding range

[PICS] Dealz have an INCREDIBLE new wedding range