Ant and Dec among nominees at TV Baftas

The glitzy event will take place on Sunday evening at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is among the awards contenders at the TV Baftas, which Declan Donnelly looks set to attend without his presenting partner.

The show is up for best entertainment programme at Sunday’s awards, alongside Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice, also on ITV, and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One).

It was nominated for the coveted gong days after Donnelly hosted the variety programme alone, following McPartlin’s car crash.

The TV star stepped back from his presenting commitments when he was charged with drink-driving last month.

McPartlin was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 after pleading guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit.

The British Academy Television Awards nominations are for shows which aired last year, meaning Saturday Night Takeaway is in the running for the series which the duo hosted together.

Awards will also be given out in categories including drama, leading actor and actress and soap.

The late Tim Pigott-Smith, who died last year, is up for leading actor for his role in controversial royal drama King Charles III.

Jack Rowan (Born To Kill), Joe Cole (Hang The DJ/Black Mirror) and Sean Bean (Broken) also have nods in the category.

Sue Perkins will host the TV Baftas (Ian West/PA)

The Crown’s Claire Foy is nominated for leading actress for the second consecutive year.

She is up against Molly Windsor (Three Girls), Sinead Keenan (Little Boy Blue) and Thandie Newton (Line Of Duty).

Netflix’s The Crown also has nods for supporting actress (Vanessa Kirby) and drama series.

Line Of Duty (BBC One), Peaky Blinders (BBC Two), and The End Of The F***ing World (All4) are up alongside The Crown for drama series.

Along with The Crown, Black Mirror, Line Of Duty and Three Girls have three nominations.

Crime drama Line Of Duty is also up for the Virgin Must See Moment, for Huntley’s narrow escape.

It will take on moments in Blue Planet II, Game Of Thrones, Love Island, Doctor Who and One Love Manchester for the prize.

Casualty, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks will be vying for the soap/continuing drama award. However, EastEnders missed out on a nomination in the category.

The Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards, hosted by Sue Perkins, will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 13 and will be broadcast on BBC One.

