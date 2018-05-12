Stage invader snatches microphone during UK's Eurovision performance

12th May 18 | Entertainment News

He was rushed by security as she shouted over SuRie's song Storm.

A stage invader shouted about “Nazis of the UK media” as he snatched the microphone during the UK’s Eurovision performance.

An intruder in a black and red bandana and slogan t-shirt rushed the stage as SuRie was performing her track Storm, shouting “we demand freedom” before he was hauled off by security.

Portugal Eurovision Song Contest
A stage invader grabs the mic (Armando Franca/AP)

The incident left SuRie without a microphone for at least ten seconds and she was forced to clap along as cameras cut to fans in the audience.

She later resumed her song and finished to rapturous applause.

She was performing her track Storm dressed in a white asymmetric jumpsuit with flashing lights behind her as the audience sang along enthusiastically when an intruder snatched her microphone.

The singer clapped along until she was given a new microphone.

After the performance, Graham Norton who is serving as commentator for the BBC’s coverage said: “She was doing a brilliant job anyway.

“We are not sure what is going to happen or whether we will get an opportunity to perform again.”

He later added: “We are still reeling.”

Stars rushed to offer support to the singer, with The Fizz’s Cheryl Baker tweeting “love your heart”.

She added: “I wonder if they’ll ask @surieofficial to perform again? She must be in a state of shock. Where was the security? He could have had a weapon!”

Author JK Rowling wrote: “That was everyone who’s ever been on stage’s worst nightmare and it must have been scary, but what a pro, what a recovery @surieofficial.”

Presenter Scarlett Moffat tweeting: “Hope surie is ok. She is an absolute star.”

Former Home Secretary Yvette Cooper added: “That was actually excellent #SuRie #eurovision – pumped it up even better for being interrupted.”

Later in the broadcast Norton told viewers: “There was a stage invasion, SuRie coped incredibly well.

“I can’t stress enough what a brilliant job she did, she must have been terrified.”

© Press Association 2018

