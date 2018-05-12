OutKast reunion as Big Boi's son graduates from high school

12th May 18 | Entertainment News

The singer posted a photograph with his son and Andre 3000.

OutKast duo Big Boi and Andre 3000 were reunited as the former’s son graduated from high school.

Big Boi, real name Antwan Andre Patton, posted a photograph on his Instagram page of himself, Andre 3000 (real name Andre Benjamin) and his son, Bamboo.

Bamboo Got that Paper work !!! @woodwardacademy class of 2018 !!! 🆙 #WithHonors

A post shared by Big Boi (@therealbigboi) on

Alongside the picture, he wrote: “Bamboo Got that Paper work !!! @woodwardacademy class of 2018 !!! #WithHonors”.

In another Instagram post, a video showing Bamboo, full name Antwan Andre Patton II, receiving his certificate, Big Boi can be heard shouting with pride and saying: “Let’s go boy!”.

Bamboo is referenced in the lyrics of the 2000 song Bombs Over Baghdad (B.O.B), on their fourth album, Stankonia.

Big Boi and Andre 3000, who rose to fame as hip hop duo OutKast, gained critical acclaim with their music, notably their catchy 2003 song Hey Ya!.

© Press Association 2018

