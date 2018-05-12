Frightened Rabbit lay floral tribute to singer at marina

The band urged Port Edgar owners to go ahead with an event organised at the marina which is now raising money for a mental health charity.

Members of the band Frightened Rabbit have visited a marina where the body of singer Scott Hutchison was recovered.

Owners of Port Edgar Marina in South Queensferry considered cancelling an open weekend event after his body was pulled from the water on Thursday evening.

But on Friday night members of the band visited the marina near Edinburgh to lay a floral tribute and urged them to go ahead with an open weekend.

A spokesman for Port Edgar Marina said: “Frightened Rabbit came down to the marina last night and left a floral tribute where his body was recovered.”

The band’s management team and record label also urged them to go ahead with the two-day event which continues on Sunday and will raise money for the Scottish Association of Mental Health (SAMH).

Neil Hutchison (left) and Grant Hutchison, Scott’s brothers, visited the marina on Friday night (Jane Barlow/PA)

Russell Aitken, managing director of Port Edgar Marina said: “This is an incredibly sensitive time for the Hutchison family and for the fans of Frightened Rabbit and we extend our condolences to everyone effected by the news.

“We made contact with Frightened Rabbit’s management team, record label and other representatives on Friday to make them aware of the plans for our open weekend activity and in consultation with them, we took the decision to go ahead with our planned activities.

“Scott had spoken publicly about his mental health issues, so Port Edgar Marina has chosen to support the SAMH this weekend, in an effort to raise money for the charity during the open weekend.”

Thank you for all your incredibly supportive messages concerning our decision to go ahead with our Open Weekend. Please look out for the pink @SAMHtweets fundraising buckets, in support of this important mental health charity. pic.twitter.com/Pm5TeKbzT8 — Port Edgar Marina (@portedgarmarina) May 12, 2018

The 36-year-old went missing in the early hours of Wednesday after disappearing from the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry around 1am.

His body was found on Thursday night around 8.30pm.

Marina bosses, who will continue the open weekend event on Sunday, wanted to make their own donation to the charity to pay tribute to the singer.

Mr Aitken said: “Every year one in four of us in Scotland will experience a mental health problem. If you don’t personally, the chances are you will know someone who does.

“The marina will be making its own donation to SAMH and will also be donating all parking charges collected this weekend.”

