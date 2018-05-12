Sam Smith wishes UK hopeful SuRie good luck for Eurovision final

12th May 18 | Entertainment News

The UK and Ireland will compete as part of the 26 countries in the contest.

Singer Sam Smith has wished his friend and this year’s UK Eurovision hopeful, SuRie, good luck ahead of her performance in the grand final.

Smith posted a message in an Instagram story.

He wrote: “Eurovision tonight!!!!! My friend from when I was a young boy @surieofficial is singing for the uk! Good luck you talented goddess. Vote for uk”.

SuRie, real name Susanna Marie Cork, thanked Smith on Twitter, writing: “Thank you so much for the support, my love @samsmithworld Come on, peeps, let’s go go go! It’s almost time to VOTE UK!”.

The 29-year-old classically trained musician will sing anthemic song, Storm.

She is one of 26 acts taking part Saturday night’s final of the annual singing contest, being held in Lisbon this year.

She also shared a video message from the cast of London theatre production The Phantom Of The Opera wishing her good luck.

SuRie will perform ninth, and Ireland’s Ryan O’Shaughnessy will perform third from last.

Ireland holds the record for most Eurovision wins (seven) and is back in the final for the first time since 2013.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
[PIC] Calling all 90's babes! Penneys are selling something that will make your inner child SQUEAL with delight

[PIC] Calling all 90's babes! Penneys are selling something that will make your inner child SQUEAL with delight
Corrie fans PRAISE Shona for confronting David's rapist

Corrie fans PRAISE Shona for confronting David's rapist

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kieran Hayler believes Katie Price is getting close to THIS Irish footballer

Kieran Hayler believes Katie Price is getting close to THIS Irish footballer
SPOLIER ALERT: Theres a HUGE shock ahead in Aidan Connors will

SPOLIER ALERT: Theres a HUGE shock ahead in Aidan Connors will
[PIC] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is only 14

[PIC] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is only 14

Oh deer - Clarkson ends Millionaire specials with another mistake

Oh deer - Clarkson ends Millionaire specials with another mistake