Cheryl returns to Cannes for first time since birth of son Bear

The former X Factor judge was a regular at the film festival.

Cheryl has shared a photo from her sun-drenched balcony in Cannes.

The former X Factor judge is back in the south of France for the annual film festival.

The L’Oreal ambassador has been a regular attendee at the glamorous event but did not attend last year because she had recently given birth to son Bear.

Cannes 💙😝 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on May 12, 2018 at 5:46am PDT

In the Instagram snap she is wearing a cropped blue striped shirt over a black crop top, a black and white striped skirt with a thigh-high split and thigh-high black patent high-heeled boots.

She completed the look with round sunglasses, with her hair in a ponytail.

She made her return to the red carpet on Friday night when she attended the Ash Is Purest White premiere in a white, sheer beaded gown by Zuhair Murad.

She shared a black-and-white photo from the event on her Instagram stories which showed her posing for photographers.

(Cheryl/Instagram)

She also shared a behind-the-scenes snap from a photo shoot for a Cannes edition lipstick.

(Cheryl/Instagram)

Cheryl and boyfriend Liam Payne celebrated Bear’s first birthday a month ago, when Payne wrote on Instagram: “Can’t believe my little man is one today, where does the time go? Happy birthday son, you’re my world.”

© Press Association 2018