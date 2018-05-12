Jason Issacs channels Lucius Malfoy in warning to party guests

12th May 18 | Entertainment News

He cautioned the children coming to his house not to touch his things.

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs has sent an ominious warning message to children attending a party at his house.

The actor, who played the menacing Lucius Malfoy in the adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s novels, is father to two daughters with wife Emma Hewitt.

Molly’s Game Premiere – London
Jason Isaacs and wife Emma Hewitt (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He joked on Twitter: “To the 40 kids going to my house for a party tonight: Lucius Malfoy’s place, eh? What fun.

“Sorry I won’t be there to meet you. I know where you all live too, btw.

“Touch any of my stuff and I’ll kill you where you sleep. #Slytherin.”

Isaacs played the father of Potter’s rival Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) in the movies.

Isaacs and Felton have remained friends and on his 30th birthday last year, Isaacs wrote a tribute to his on-screen son.

He said: “Happiest of birthdays to the wild, beautiful spirit @TomFelton. Prouder and prouder of who and how you are, son, as you spread your wings x”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie fans PRAISE Shona for confronting David's rapist

Corrie fans PRAISE Shona for confronting David's rapist
Badly behaved diners are being shamed by restaurants on social media more than ever - is it ok?

Badly behaved diners are being shamed by restaurants on social media more than ever - is it ok?
SPOLIER ALERT: Theres a HUGE shock ahead in Aidan Connors will

SPOLIER ALERT: Theres a HUGE shock ahead in Aidan Connors will

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Dealz have an INCREDIBLE new wedding range

[PICS] Dealz have an INCREDIBLE new wedding range
[PIC] Calling all 90's babes! Penneys are selling something that will make your inner child SQUEAL with delight

[PIC] Calling all 90's babes! Penneys are selling something that will make your inner child SQUEAL with delight
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Forecasters predict the weather we've ALL been hoping for

Forecasters predict the weather we've ALL been hoping for