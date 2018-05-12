Khloe Kardashian shares first video of baby True

12th May 18 | Entertainment News

The reality TV star posted the clip to celebrate her daughter's one-month birthday.

Khloe Kardashian has shared the first video of her and basketball player Tristan Thompson’s baby daughter True.

The reality TV star posted the video on Instagram and in an accompanying caption wrote: “Happy One Month True.”

Kardashian can be heard in the short video saying: “Happy one-month-old moma. I love you pretty girl.”

💕Happy One Month True 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

The baby appeared in a white romper suit with her face close to the camera.

Kardashian had added a filter on the video which superimposed an animated flower and butterflies either side of True’s face.

An hour after it was posted the video had already attracted over six million views.

True was born in Ohio on April 12. She is Kardashian’s first child with partner Thompson who plays for NBA team Cleveland Cavaliers.

True’s grandmother Kris Jenner revealed after she was born: “Fun fact … my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton … my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton … so I am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!”

The baby is the third for the Kardashians and Jenners this year.

Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, Stormi, in February, and Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West had their third child, daughter Chicago, via a surrogate in January.

© Press Association 2018

