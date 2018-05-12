Hermione Norris reveals Cold Feet revival reservations

The ITV comedy-drama series is set to continue its successful revival.

Cold Feet actress Hermione Norris has said she was initially not sure about reprising her role in the ITV series.

The 51-year-old returned for the 2016 revival of the comedy-drama alongside co-stars James Nesbitt, Fay Ripley, John Thomson and Robert Bathurst.

ITV announced last year that a new six-part run of the programme will air in 2018.

Cold Feet returned in 2016 and a new series will air this year (Jonathan Ford/ITV)

The pilot episode of Cold Feet aired in 1997 with the first full series beginning the following year.

The programme, created by Mike Bullen, followed the romantic fortunes of three couples in Manchester.

The revival picked up with characters as 50-somethings battling the stresses and strains of middle age.

In an interview with the Daily Express, Norris said she was originally unsure about reprising her role as Karen Marsden.

“At first I thought it was a terrible idea,” she said.

“It was a huge risk. We all know that the odds are stacked against comebacks.

“But I was proved wrong and I was very glad that I was! It’s so lovely that it’s been warmly received.”

Since appearing in Cold Feet, Norris has gone on to star in ITV series Wire In The Blood with Robson Green, as well as the BBC’s Bafta award-winning spy drama Spooks.

Norris was speaking ahead of her latest ITV project, Innocent, which will be screened next week.

The four-part crime drama tells the story of a man who is released from prison after being accused of killing his wife.

Norris stars in the programme alongside Line Of Duty actor Lee Ingleby.

She acknowledged the impact appearing in Cold Feet had on her career and said why she thought the show’s popularity had endured.

“People genuinely love that show and those characters – it’s part of their lives,” she said.

“It’s been my life for 20 years, too. It really has been an amazing privilege. You don’t get these things often in a career.”

Innocent begins on ITV on Monday May 14 at 9pm and runs until Thursday May 17.

