Last Millionaire revival show wins ratings battle but figures down from debut

The ITV programme triumphed over its BBC rivals.

The last instalment of a seven-episode revival of gameshow Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? was watched by 4.7 million viewers.

The programme enjoyed a 25.1% audience share for its time slot and had a peak of 5.4 million viewers, according to overnight ratings.

The figures were lower than the number who tuned in for new host Jeremy Clarkson’s debut on the programme.

Jeremy Clarkson made a mistake during the last episode of the revived gameshow’s run (PA)

The first episode of the revamped quiz show attracted more than 5 million gameshow fans and had a 30% share.

However, Friday’s programme comfortably fended off the challenge from its BBC rivals in the 9.00pm hour.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? boasted a higher audience share than its competitors on BBC One and BBC Two combined.

Just over three million people watched Have I Got News For You on BBC One. The satirical news quiz achieved a peak of 3.3 million millions and had a 16% share.

The fourth series of Scandinavian crime drama The Bridge began on BBC Two, pulling in 1.3 million viewers and a share of 7.4%. Its peak ratings figure was 1.8 million.

Channel 4’s Gogglebox drew an audience of 2.6 million, rising to a high of just under 3 million. It achieved a share of 14.2%.

Friday’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? was marked by presenter Clarkson wrongly telling a contestant he had given the right answer to a question.

The presenter confidently told contestant Alan Horsburgh, from Kirkcaldy in Scotland, that he knew the answer to the £16,000 question.

The question was “What type of animal is an ibex?”. The answer options were Goat, Pig, Hare or Deer.

The contestant had already used the Ask The Host lifeline, so was unable to get Clarkson’s help.

Horsburgh decided to use the Phone A Friend lifeline and, after consulting his friend Tom, he told the presenter he had decided to opt for “Deer”.

Clarkson replied: “I’m not even going to look at the screen. That’s the correct answer.”

However, as the audience applauded, the option for “Goat” flashed green, indicating that was the correct answer.

© Press Association 2018