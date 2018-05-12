Oh deer - Clarkson ends Millionaire specials with another mistake

The presenter was shocked to find out that an ibex is actually a goat.

Who Wants To A Millionaire? viewers were shocked after host Jeremy Clarkson wrongly told a contestant he had correctly answered a question.

During the seventh special edition of the ITV quiz show on Friday, the presenter confidently told contestant Alan Horsburgh, from Kirkcaldy in Scotland, that he knew the answer to the £16,000 question.

The question was “What type of animal is an ibex?”. The answer options were Goat, Pig, Hare or Deer.

Horsburgh was unsure what the correct answer was but Clarkson confidently told him: “I’m going to really annoy you now. I know the answer.”

The contestant had already used the Ask The Host lifeline, so was unable to get Clarkson’s help.

Horsburgh decided to use the Phone A Friend lifeline and, after consulting his friend Tom, he told the presenter he had decided to opt for “Deer”.

Clarkson replied: “I’m not even going to look at the screen. That’s the correct answer.”

However, as the audience applauded, the option for “Goat” flashed green, indicating that was the correct answer.

Jeremy Clarkson has presented seven special episodes of revived quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (PA)

Clarkson appeared shocked that he was mistaken and that he also had to inform Horsburgh he would only be going home with £1,000.

Clarkson said: “It isn’t … what? It is not a deer? I’ve seen them in Africa boinging along like deer.

“Oh no! You’ve just lost £15,000.”

Following his error, some fans of the show voiced their concern about ITV’s decision to give Clarkson presenting duties for the series of specials instead of former regular host Chris Tarrant.

I can not believe what’s just happened on who wants to be a millionaire this would of never happened on tarrants watch hahahah #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Kezzy (@KerrynXX) May 11, 2018

Another viewer came to Clarkson’s defence by suggesting the question was misleading.

They wrote: “Based on the question given, the answer was deer. If question was which Alpine Ibex then answer was Wild Goat. Give the man the money he deserves!!!”

Based on the question given, the answer was deer. If question was which Alpine Ibex then answer was Wild Goat. Give the man the money he deserves!!! — Duane Lumsdon (@Duane_001) May 11, 2018

In one of the earlier episodes of the show’s revival a contestant used the Ask The Host lifeline to consult Clarkson on a driving question.

The former Top Gear star stunned viewers when admitted he did not know the shape of a stop sign, saying “stopping is for other people”.

© Press Association 2018