Here is the running order for Saturday night's Eurovision Grand Final 2018

There are 26 countries competing to take home the winning title.

The running order in which contestants will compete during Saturday night’s Eurovision Grand Final has been revealed.

According to the official Eurovision website, the order is as follows:

01. Ukraine

02. Spain

03. Slovenia

04. Lithuania

05. Austria

06. Estonia

07. Norway

08. Portugal

The UK’s entry, SuRie, performs during the Graham Norton Show (So TV/PA)

09. United Kingdom

10. Serbia

11. Germany

12. Albania

13. France

14. Czech Republic

15. Denmark

16. Australia

Jessica Mauboy from Australia performs We Got Love in Lisbon during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest (Armando Franca/AP)

17. Finland

18. Bulgaria

19. Moldova

20. Sweden

21. Hungary

22. Israel

23. The Netherlands

24. Ireland

25. Cyprus

26. Italy

