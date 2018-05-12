Here is the running order for Saturday night's Eurovision Grand Final 2018

12th May 18 | Entertainment News

There are 26 countries competing to take home the winning title.

The running order in which contestants will compete during Saturday night’s Eurovision Grand Final has been revealed.

According to the official Eurovision website, the order is as follows:

01. Ukraine
02. Spain
03. Slovenia
04. Lithuania
05. Austria
06. Estonia
07. Norway
08. Portugal

The UK's entry, SuRie, performs during the Graham Norton Show (So TV/PA)
09. United Kingdom
10. Serbia
11. Germany
12. Albania
13. France
14. Czech Republic
15. Denmark
16. Australia

Jessica Mauboy from Australia performs We Got Love in Lisbon during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest (Armando Franca/AP)
17. Finland
18. Bulgaria
19. Moldova
20. Sweden
21. Hungary
22. Israel
23. The Netherlands
24. Ireland
25. Cyprus
26. Italy

