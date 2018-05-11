Rip him to shreds: Corrie fans praise Shona for confronting David's rapist

11th May 18 | Entertainment News

Shona Ramsey confronted Josh Tucker in the street.

Coronation Street fans praised Shona Ramsey after she confronted David Platt’s rapist.

David, played by Jack P Shepherd, finally opened up to Julia Goulding’s Shona about his ordeal at the hands of Josh Tucker.

Shona urged him to see a counsellor – but David refused, explaining he was too ashamed to tell anyone the truth.

David was then arrested and led away by police in handcuffs outside the home of Gail Platt for failing to appear in court over his attack on Gary Windass.

Later, Shona confronted Josh on the cobbles.

As she walked past him in the street, Shona barged into the sex attacker before saying, “hiya, rapist”.

Josh, who was on the phone, tells whoever he was speaking to he will call them back before saying to Shona, “sorry, did you just..?”.

Shona replied: “Yes. And you can deny it until you are blue in your ugly face. But I know. Word’s out. Rapist.”

Josh was left stunned.

In the second episode of the evening, Josh claimed he and David enjoyed consensual sex – but Shona was not fooled and told him he will go to prison for his crimes.

Corrie fans took to Twitter to praise Shona.

One wrote: “Shona completely destroying Josh is what I need, YES!!”

Another said: “Go on Shona @itvcorrie #Corrie #CoronationStreet She should of recorded everything Josh said.”

One fan said: “@juliagoulding @itvcorrie Shona is my new favourite character!! Positive, Headstrong, Intelligent, Hard Working, Caring – What’s not to love!!”

And another tweeted: “Go Shona. Rip him to shreds. #Corrie.”

© Press Association 2018

