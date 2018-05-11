Film composer John Williams reaches UK chart high with new record

He is known for creating some of the best-loved movie soundtracks of all time.

Composer John Williams has reached the top 20 of the UK albums chart for a non-soundtrack release for the first time in his 60-year career.

Williams is known for some of the most recognisable film scores in history, including Jaws, ET the Extra-Terrestrial and Jurassic Park, as well as the Star Wars and Indiana Jones series, and the first three Harry Potter films.

His new greatest hits album, titled A Life In Music, has landed at number 15 in the Official Albums Chart this week, and it has also topped the UK’s classical chart, marking his first time at the summit.

The album, which features brand new recordings of his best-loved works, was recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra and was conducted by Gavin Greenaway.

A 10-track record, it includes the premiere recording of the theme from Schindler’s List in Williams’s official arrangement for cello.

It also features the main theme from the Star Wars films, Hedwig’s Theme from Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone and the theme from Jurassic Park.

Over the years, Williams, 86, has scored top 20 albums with some of his film soundtracks, including for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and the Harry Potter soundtrack.

Williams has won five Oscar Awards, seven Baftas and 24 Grammys among many other accolades.

Earlier this year, he broke his own record to become the most-nominated living person for the Oscars, with 51 nominations under his belt.

