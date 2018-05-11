EastEnders star prepares for assault course challenge

Actor Danny Walters is raising money for the charity Children With Cancer UK.

EastEnders actor Danny Walters has discussed his gruelling fitness regime as he prepares to take on what has been described as the world’s largest obstacle course.

The 24-year-old, who plays mechanic Keanu Taylor in the BBC soap, will have to overcome 200 obstacles to complete the 20-mile (32km) course.

One of the many challenges he will have to conquer includes a 427ft (130m) stretch of monkey bars.

Thousands of people are expected to descend on Burghley House in Lincolnshire to take part in the Rat Race Dirty Weekend event.

Walters said he has managed to fit punishing daily fitness sessions with his personal trainer around his busy schedule for EastEnders.

“Martin and I know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, so we push each other,” he said.

“I’m very busy with filming and with script work, but I always find time.

“It’s seven days a week, for no longer than an hour, working on all aspects of fitness.

“In the gym I’m focusing on my strength, doing stuff like chest presses, shoulder presses, squats, dead lifts and a lot of barbell work.

“The CrossFit sessions are cardio-based – rope pulls, headstand push-ups and in general improving my fitness.

“For Dirty Weekend I’ve increased my cardio because I need to work on my endurance.

“I used to love running and now I can’t stand it, but I know it’s imperative to keep it in my programme.”

Walters is taking part in the event to raise money for Children With Cancer UK.

According to figures on the charity’s website, 1,600 children aged 14 and under are diagnosed with cancer every year in the UK.

Walters said: “When I did my research into the charity I was so shocked when I found out the statistics and numbers – it really upset me.

“That’s the reason I signed up and why I’ve tried to promote the cause as much as I can on my social media accounts.

“I’ve tried to raise as much money as I can because it’s such a wonderful charity and what they do is amazing.”

Walters has already set his sights on future fitness challenges – including climbing 19,341ft ((5,895m) Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.

He said: “I’ve got a massive bucket list – there are lots of things out there I want to do.

“Potentially climbing Kilamanjiro is one of them, the London Marathon, or doing a triathlon.

“I like to challenge myself.”

The Rat Race Dirty Weekend event will be held at Burghley House in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on May 12.

