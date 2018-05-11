Body found in search for Frightened Rabbit singer

11th May 18 | Entertainment News

Musician Scott Hutchison was last seen on Wednesday.

Police searching for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison have found a body.

The 36-year-old indie band’s frontman was last seen at around 1am on Wednesday morning after leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry.

Police Scotland discovered a body at Port Edgar near South Queensferry at 8.30pm on Thursday.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but Mr Hutchison’s family have been informed.

The police search was focused on the South Queensferry area, the Forth Road Bridge and Fife.

On Thursday, Mr Hutchison’s brothers, Grant and Neil, had said they were “distraught” about his disappearance and appealed for him to get in touch.

The pair spoke about their sibling’s fight with depression and how he had helped others by speaking about his condition.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann forecast DRAMATIC change in weather

Met Éireann forecast DRAMATIC change in weather
These SIX Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

These SIX Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month
Liam Payne interrupts Cheryl on the toilet during radio interview

Liam Payne interrupts Cheryl on the toilet during radio interview

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island Season 3 Box Set EXCLUSIVELY available on 3Player

Love Island Season 3 Box Set EXCLUSIVELY available on 3Player
As Barbara Windsor battles Alzheimer's, the 7 early signs of the condition to watch out for

As Barbara Windsor battles Alzheimer's, the 7 early signs of the condition to watch out for
Overwhelming response to suicide storyline, says Corrie's Shayne Ward

Overwhelming response to suicide storyline, says Corrie's Shayne Ward
[PIC] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is only 14

[PIC] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is only 14