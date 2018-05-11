Kevin Hart proves his stand-up comedy skills in adorable video with his baby son

11th May 18 | Entertainment News

Kevin Hart posted a video of himself playing with six-month-old Kenzo Kash.

Kevin Hart proved his comedy skills in an adorable video with his baby son.

The stand-up comic posted a clip of himself bouncing six-month-old Kenzo Kash on his chest.

Kenzo Kash giggles as Hart, 38, playfully moves his head towards him.

The Ride Along star captioned the video: “Zo thinks his daddy is hilarious 😂😂😂😂 Stand up comedy game is strong…. #daddyduties #Harts.”

The video has been ‘liked’ more than 100,000 times.

Actor and comedian Hart, from Philadelphia, and his wife Eniko Parrish welcomed Kenzo Kash to the world in November last year.

Two weeks after the child was born, Hart shared a picture Parrish cradling the baby.

#WCW …So awesome!!!! #Harts

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

© Press Association 2018

