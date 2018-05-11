Kim Kardashian West speaks about Khloe's relationship with Tristan Thompson

11th May 18 | Entertainment News

The birth of Khloe Kardashian's first child with Tristan Thompson last month was overshadowed by speculation.

Kim Kardashian West has said she is still rooting for her sister Khloe’s relationship – despite partner Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating.

And Kim revealed the basketballer was furious with her when she described his rumoured infidelity as “f***ed up”.

Khloe and her partner welcomed their first child together last month, but the birth of True was overshadowed by claims of cheating.

Kim Kardashian-West has spoken about her sister Khloe's relationship with basketballer Tristan Thompson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Kim Kardashian West has spoken about her sister Khloe’s relationship with basketballer Tristan Thompson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Appearing on Live with Kelly Ryan, Kim told how Thompson blocked her on social media following the comments, which she made on The Ellen Show.

Ryan asked the mother of three: “Is there any part of you that roots for Khloe and Tristan?”

Kim replied: “Yeah, I mean… OK, last time I went on TV and I answered some questions about her I got blocked on social media – and not from Khloe.”

Kim Kardashian West has insisted her sister Khloe is happy in her relationship - despite cheat claims (Ian West/PA)
Kim Kardashian West has insisted her sister Khloe is happy in her relationship – despite cheat claims (Ian West/PA)

She added: ‘So, I’m going to…yes, I’m always rooting for her. I’m always rooting for love.

“I’m always rooting for families.”

And Kim insisted Khloe was happy in the relationship, despite the cheating claims.

She added: “Honestly, she’s so focused on her baby. Her baby is gorgeous. Gorgeous! So, you know, she’s so happy.”

© Press Association 2018

