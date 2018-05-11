Rita Ora's new single featuring Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha is released

Rita Ora has made it on to the list of the UK's wealthiest young musicians.

Rita Ora’s new single has been released in the UK.

Titled Girls, the track features Cardi B, Charl XCX and Bebe Rexha.

The Anywhere singer, 27, tweeted a sample of the track along with the caption: “GIRLS IS OUT IN THE UK!! http://atlanti.cr/girls USA you’re next.. midnight EST!! #GIRLSGIRLSGIRLS @iamcardib @BebeRexha @charli_xcx.”

Shortly after the song’s release, rapper Cardi B retweeted praise of the track.

On Thursday, Charli XCX posted a message on Instagram revealing she was about to shoot her part for the Girls music video.

She said: “I’m so happy to be a part of this song. Ever since the day I met Rita she’s been so fun and kind and caring and genuine with me.

“She’s a rare gem, someone who I love and trust and someone who I count as one of my best friends in this weird lil industry.”

She added: “I am so happy she asked me to be on this record with Bebe and Cardi. The song drops tomorrow and I can’t wait for u guys to hear it angels.”

Earlier this week Ora made it on to the list of the UK’s wealthiest young musicians – despite having only released one album.

Ora is worth £16 million, according to figures compiled for the new edition of The Sunday Times Rich List.

The singer, who is set to release a second album later this year, is 11th in the list of wealthiest young musicians.

The Fifty Shades Freed actress has enjoyed lucrative deals with the likes of Adidas and DKNY.

© Press Association 2018