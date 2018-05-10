'Worst dancer' John Motson rules out Strictly appearance

Football commentator John Motson has ruled out an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing after he hangs up his microphone.

The 72-year-old will commentate on his final game for the BBC’s Match of the Day programme this weekend after a broadcasting career which has taken in 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cup tournaments.

Strictly has proved to be a popular platform for celebrities with sporting connections, with cricketers Darren Gough and Mark Ramprakash, sports presenter Chris Hollins and gymnast Louis Smith among the programme’s former winners.

Louis Smith was a Strictly winner in 2012 (BBC Handout/PA Images)

But Motson is adamant you will not see a pasa doble, American smooth or cha-cha-cha from him.

“I am the worst dancer you would ever see and I am definitely not thinking of going on Strictly Come Dancing! No, thanks very much!” he said.

Motson, who will be the subject of a special ‘Motty Night’ of programming on BBC2 on May 18, will be honoured with the Bafta Special Award on Sunday evening in recognition of his outstanding contribution to sports broadcasting over half a century.

