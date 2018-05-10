'Worst dancer' John Motson rules out Strictly appearance

10th May 18 | Entertainment News

Motson retires at the end of the Premier League season.

Football commentator John Motson has ruled out an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing after he hangs up his microphone.

The 72-year-old will commentate on his final game for the BBC’s Match of the Day programme this weekend after a broadcasting career which has taken in 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cup tournaments.

Strictly has proved to be a popular platform for celebrities with sporting connections, with cricketers Darren Gough and Mark Ramprakash, sports presenter Chris Hollins and gymnast Louis Smith among the programme’s former winners.

Louis Smith was a Strictly winner in 2012
Louis Smith was a Strictly winner in 2012 (BBC Handout/PA Images)

But Motson is adamant you will not see a pasa doble, American smooth or cha-cha-cha from him.

“I am the worst dancer you would ever see and I am definitely not thinking of going on Strictly Come Dancing! No, thanks very much!” he said.

Motson, who will be the subject of a special ‘Motty Night’ of programming on BBC2 on May 18, will be honoured with the Bafta Special Award on Sunday evening in recognition of his outstanding contribution to sports broadcasting over half a century.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Barbara Windsor battles Alzheimer's, the 7 early signs of the condition to watch out for

As Barbara Windsor battles Alzheimer's, the 7 early signs of the condition to watch out for
Overwhelming response to suicide storyline, says Corrie's Shayne Ward

Overwhelming response to suicide storyline, says Corrie's Shayne Ward
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These SIX Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

These SIX Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month
Liam Payne interrupts Cheryl on the toilet during radio interview

Liam Payne interrupts Cheryl on the toilet during radio interview
Love Island Season 3 Box Set EXCLUSIVELY available on 3Player

Love Island Season 3 Box Set EXCLUSIVELY available on 3Player
[PIC] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is only 14

[PIC] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is only 14