EastEnders viewers accuse Sonia Fowler of sexually assaulting Martin

10th May 18 | Entertainment News

Fans are angry she kissed him while she was asleep.

EastEnders -April-June 2018 - 5705

EastEnders viewers have accused Sonia Fowler of sexually assaulting ex-husband Martin by kissing him while he was asleep.

In Thursday’s episode of the soap the trumpet enthusiast, played by Natalie Cassidy, brushed back a lock of hair from the forehead of her former flame and planted a kiss on his lips, after telling him: “I loved you.”

But viewers were alarmed that she had kissed Martin (James Bye), who is now married to wife Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) without his consent.

One wrote: “Did Sonia just sexually assault Martin?? I didn’t see any consent for that kiss did you?”

Another said: “If Martin had done that while Sonia was asleep he’d be done for sexual assault.”

One more said: “That’s it Sonia sexually assaulting him while he’s asleep.£

Yet another added: “I don’t think Sonia got consent there,” while another viewer said: “totally offended by Sonia kissing Martin against his will.”

Another viewer chimed in, tweeting: “what is sonia at? think martin needs a restraining order from her.”

Another implored soap bosses: “Leave martin and sonia in 2003 where they belong please.”

EastEnders continues on Friday on BBC One at 8pm.

© Press Association 2018

