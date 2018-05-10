EastEnders viewers accuse Sonia Fowler of sexually assaulting Martin

Fans are angry she kissed him while she was asleep.

EastEnders viewers have accused Sonia Fowler of sexually assaulting ex-husband Martin by kissing him while he was asleep.

In Thursday’s episode of the soap the trumpet enthusiast, played by Natalie Cassidy, brushed back a lock of hair from the forehead of her former flame and planted a kiss on his lips, after telling him: “I loved you.”

Well well well! 'Loved' or 'Love'? ❤️Is Sonia wanting to rekindle a very dead flame? 🔥 🔷#EastEnders is back tomorrow from 8PM.🔷 pic.twitter.com/eh6zAaK0Gb — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) May 10, 2018

But viewers were alarmed that she had kissed Martin (James Bye), who is now married to wife Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) without his consent.

One wrote: “Did Sonia just sexually assault Martin?? I didn’t see any consent for that kiss did you?”

Did Sonia just sexually assault Martin?? I didn't see any consent for that kiss did you? #Eastenders — James Gunn (@The_Gunn_Man) May 10, 2018

Another said: “If Martin had done that while Sonia was asleep he’d be done for sexual assault.”

If Martin had done that while Sonia was asleep he’d be done for sexual assault #eastenders — Kelly #chercrew 🐣 (@kellylouiselake) May 10, 2018

One more said: “That’s it Sonia sexually assaulting him while he’s asleep.£

That’s it Sonia sexually assaulting him while he’s asleep #eastenders — Nick (@norfldn) May 10, 2018

Yet another added: “I don’t think Sonia got consent there,” while another viewer said: “totally offended by Sonia kissing Martin against his will.”

I don't think Sonia got consent there. #eastenders — Teresa Goode (@GoodCherry73) May 10, 2018

totally offended by Sonia kissing Martin against his will. #eastenders #PutSoniaOnTheRegister — AnneMarie (@snapplebabble) May 10, 2018

Another viewer chimed in, tweeting: “what is sonia at? think martin needs a restraining order from her.”

what is sonia at 😭😭think martin needs a restraining order from her #EastEnders — orla // jc (@love_kellieb) May 10, 2018

Another implored soap bosses: “Leave martin and sonia in 2003 where they belong please.”

leave martin and sonia in 2003 where they belong please #Eastenders — jenny saw IW 2x 👾 (@mcrkrenton) May 10, 2018

EastEnders continues on Friday on BBC One at 8pm.

© Press Association 2018