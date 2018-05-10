Queer Eye star Karamo Brown announces engagement

10th May 18 | Entertainment News

He has proposed to his partner Ian Jordan.

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has announced he is engaged to his partner Ian Jordan.

The culture expert on the Netflix makeover show shared a photograph of him and his fiance on Instagram in which they are both showing off their engagement rings.

He wrote: “Last night, in front of family & friends, I asked my best friend and the love of my life, “will you marry me?” He said YESSS!!!! I’m engaged! Showing off our beautiful @davidyurmanmen rings.”

He added the hashtag: “#LoveWins.”

Brown, 37, has described Jordan as “the love of my life”.

His co-star Antoni Porowski posted a string of heart emojis beneath the post while Bobby Berk wrote: “Love you both so much.”

He proposed during a birthday party for the director at Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles with his co-stars in attendance.

(Jonathan Van Ness/Instagram)

Jonathan Van Ness, who is the show’s grooming expert, posted a video of Brown proposing on his Instagram story and said he was “full crying” as Brown got down on one knee.

In a post celebrating Jordan’s birthday on Wednesday, Brown wrote: “Happy birthday to the love of my life @theianjordan! I love you because of your heart, your humor but mostly because you don’t mind serving #GlamourShots realness w/ me anytime I ask.

“I pray today and this year brings you everything your heart desires. #HBD#40ish #TurnUp.”

