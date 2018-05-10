Spotify removes R Kelly music from playlists

10th May 18 | Entertainment News

Kelly has long been the target of sexual misconduct allegations, which he has denied.

R Kelly denies claims of sexual misconduct (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)

Spotify has removed R Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.

Kelly’s music is no longer available on the streaming service’s owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations, a spokesman said.

His music will still be available but Spotify will not actually promote it.

R Kelly (Frank Franklin II/AP)
The new policy defines hateful conduct as “something that is especially harmful or hateful”, such as violence against children and sexual violence.

Spotify said it does not censor content because of an artist’s behaviour, but the service wants programmes to “reflect” its values.

It said when an artist does something harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways it works with the artist.

© Press Association 2018

