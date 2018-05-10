BBC review will look at transparency around employee pay

BBC stars previously signed an open letter calling for 'full pay transparency' at the corporation.

The BBC will examine its “approach to transparency around employee pay” in a new review.

The review will compare the corporation to “best practice” in the public sector and against other broadcasters.

The terms of reference for the review have been published after BBC stars signed an open letter calling for “full pay transparency” at the corporation.

Naga Munchetty (Ian West/PA)

Victoria Derbyshire, Naga Munchetty, Carrie Gracie and Dan Snow were among the signatories earlier this year.

The review, led by economist Will Hutton, will “listen to staff about their views on disclosure and transparency around BBC staff pay, performance and reward”.

It will make recommendations to the BBC Board “on any areas where transparency around BBC pay and reward could be improved”.

Another separate report will review the “BBC’s approach to transparency” in its commercial subsidiaries.

Last year, a list of the BBC’s biggest earners – topped by Radio 2’s Chris Evans on more than £2 million – revealed a gap in the pay-packets of its best-known male and female stars.

A letter, which was published in The Guardian, called for “transparency about what everyone earns” at the BBC.

A BBC spokesman said: “The BBC already publishes a significant amount of information including on senior staff salaries, expenses and the running of the organisation, but we want to lead the way on transparency in the media industry.

“These reviews will help us consider what more we should do to demonstrate to licence fee payers and staff the BBC’s commitment to equality, fairness and efficiency.”

