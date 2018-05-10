Mariah Carey swaps Las Vegas for Livewire with Blackpool festival headline slot

She's trading one set of bright lights in the US for the British beach resort in her only UK festival date.

Mariah Carey is heading to Blackpool to headline the northern seaside town’s Livewire Festival.

The American singer will take a break from her Las Vegas residency to perform at the Tower Festival Headland Arena stage on August 24.

It marks the only UK festival date for Carey this year, according to Livewire.

Mariah Carey is coming to Livewire Festival on Friday 24th August! Tickets are on sale tomorrow at 10am! pic.twitter.com/hcrMFbLcxl — Livewire Festival (@Livewire_Fest) May 10, 2018

Councillor Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “This is absolutely fantastic news and we are thrilled at the prospect of Mariah Carey performing live in Blackpool.

“She is a world-class artist and this promises to be another sensational Livewire event over the August Bank Holiday weekend.”

Carey is one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold more than 200 million records worldwide across her nearly 30-year career.

Livewire Festival launched last year and saw acts including Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, and The Jacksons perform.

In April, the event suffered a blow as country music star Kenny Rogers was forced to pull out of his Saturday headline slot due to ill health.

