Khloe Kardashian posts adorable message about 'sweet peanut' True

10th May 18 | Entertainment News

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child a month ago.

New mother Khloe Kardashian has shared an adorable tribute to her daughter a month after giving birth.

The reality TV star,  33, welcomed baby True last month, her first child with her basketballer boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Now, as Khloe prepares to celebrate a month with her child, she has posted a loving message about the little girl.

She tweeted: “I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time.

“Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut.”

She then added: “I love you thank you for the sweet love to baby True. Night night babes.”

© Press Association 2018

