Cardi B confirms she is expecting a daughter with rapper fiance Offset

10th May 18 | Entertainment News

Cardi B and Offset have been engaged since last year.

Cardi B has confirmed she is expecting a baby girl.

The 25-year-old hip hop star is engaged to Migos rapper Offset and the pair are set to become parents for the first time.

Cardi B appeared on the Howard Stern Show on Wednesday and spoke about her pregnancy, marriage and money.

@moschino All over my body ❤️❤️❤️😍😍

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

When asked what she is expecting, Cardi B replied: “I am having a girl.”

Cardi B then revealed the couple had picked out a name for their daughter – but Offset chose it.

She said: “I didn’t pick the name so, if you interview my dude, he’ll tell you (what the name is).”

Cardi B and 26-year-old Offset are one of rap’s most high-profile couples, having met at an industry party in New York before becoming engaged in October 2017.

She said the pair have “more than a relationship” and that they are “planning to build a really big future”.

The Bodak Yellow performer also revealed she does not plan to walk down the aisle just yet – because she wants to be able to drink at her wedding.

Cardi B and Offset “clock” each other, she told the radio show, pointing out the expensive purchases the other one makes – such as the diamond chains both often flaunt.

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, released the critically acclaimed album Invasion Of Privacy in April.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These SIX Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

These SIX Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month
Feeling exhausted? Here are 7 expert tips for feeling more energetic

Feeling exhausted? Here are 7 expert tips for feeling more energetic
[PIC] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is only 14

[PIC] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is only 14

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emmerdale confirms SHOCK death in the village next week

Emmerdale confirms SHOCK death in the village next week
Video: Love Meghan Markle's style? Here are her trademark looks

Video: Love Meghan Markle's style? Here are her trademark looks
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Coronation Street's Richard Hawley: Shayne played the whole thing beautifully

Coronation Street's Richard Hawley: Shayne played the whole thing beautifully