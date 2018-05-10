Miranda Kerr 'gives birth to a baby boy'10th May 18 | Entertainment News
Miranda Kerr and her Snapchat co-founder husband Evan Spiegel have welcomed a child, according to reports.
Miranda Kerr gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, according to reports.
The child, named Hart, was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.
This is the first child for Australian model Kerr, 35, and her Snapchat co-founder husband, Evan Spiegel.
The pair got married in May 2017.
Kerr, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, has a seven-year-old son with her former partner, actor Orlando Bloom.
