Rita Ora joins wealth list with £16m

Zayn Malik is the only One Direction star not to have increased his wealth in the past year.

Rita Ora has made it on to the list of the UK’s wealthiest young musicians – despite only releasing one album.

The Anywhere singer, 27, is worth £16 million, according to figures compiled for the new edition of The Sunday Times Rich List.

Ora, who is set to release a second album later this year, is 11th in the list of wealthiest young musicians.

The Fifty Shades Freed actress has enjoyed lucrative deals with the likes of Adidas and DKNY.

Adele is the wealthiest young musician for the second consecutive year, with £140 million.

Adele topped the musicians’ rich list (Yui Mok/PA)

Her wealth increased by £15 million last year.

Zayn Malik is the only member or ex-member of One Direction not to have increased their wealth in the past year – although he is still worth an eye-watering £35 million.

Malik did not tour after leaving the boyband due to anxiety.

Former One Direction band member Zayn Malik (Doug Peters/PA)

Harry Styles is up £10 million to £50 million, Niall Horan up £6 million to £46 million, and Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are both up £2 million to £42 million.

Female artists have seen the biggest gains in the youth list.

Little Mix increased their wealth to £40 million, partly thanks to the girl band’s album Glory Days.

Little Mix were seventh in the list (Ian West/PA)

Robert Watts, compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said younger musicians would soon eclipse the veterans, despite not having been on the music scene for long.

“For years our music millionaires list has been dominated by older acts, such as the Rolling Stones and Sir Elton John, who have older audiences able to pay a premium to see their favourite acts,” he said.

“But some of the biggest risers over the past year have been amongst younger acts such as Ed Sheeran, Adele and Calvin Harris.

“Streaming services, the internet and income from endorsements are helping today’s young musicians build an international following – and with it their fortunes – far quicker than the older rockers.

“We think it won’t be long before some of these relative newcomers will surpass the wealth racked up by rock legends who in some cases have been on stage for nearly half a century.”

Wealthiest Young Musicians In The UK:

1. Adele, £140 million

2. Ed Sheeran, £80 million

3. Harry Styles, £50 million

Harry Styles (Aurore Marechal/PA)

4. Niall Horan, £46 million

5= Liam Payne, £42 million

5= Louis Tomlinson, £42 million

7. Little Mix, £40 million

8. Zayn Malik, £35 million

9. Sam Smith, £24 million

Sam Smith (Joel Ryan/PA)

10. Jessie J, £18 million

11= Winston Marshall, £16 million

11= Rita Ora, £16 million

© Press Association 2018