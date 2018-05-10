Secret Cinema to screen Baz Luhrmann's Romeo And Juliet

The organisation will transform a secret outdoor London location into a multi-layered world for the screenings.

Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of Romeo And Juliet will be brought to life for Secret Cinema’s new immersive film experience.

The organisation – which fuses film, music, art, theatre, and dance in its productions – will transform a secret outdoor London location into a multi-layered world of Verona Beach for the screenings in August.

Bringing together live bands, DJs, choirs and artists, these open air productions will be the largest experiences Secret Cinema has produced, with an audience of almost 5,000 people who all take part in the show.

Secret Cinema said audiences would be transported to a world that “depicts the iconic and stylised elements” of the 1996 film, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, and William Shakespeare’s story.

“This playground of performance is separated into a myriad of sprawling sections that will bring light and life to the characters, words and desires of Baz Luhrmann’s world like never before,” they said.

Founder and chief creative officer Fabien Riggall said: “We are excited to take Secret Cinema into the fields reimagining the festival format by creating large-scale magical immersive worlds across an entire outdoor location, where the audience live inside the most loved films of all time.

“We are excited to launch our summer festival with the perfect film in Romeo And Juliet.

“The film is the perfect title to bring to life and confronts some profoundly important social issues, such as youth violence, that remain as relevant in London today as they did in Shakespeare’s Fair Verona.”

Riggall said Secret Cinema would also be working with a London-based charity which works towards tackling these problems.

Secret Cinema Presents William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet takes place from August 9 to 19.

Full details and tickets can be found at tickets.secretcinema.org.

