'Talk - your voice will be heard,' Corrie's Shayne Ward tells viewers

Shayne said the Corrie cast had been incredible in the harrowing episodes.

Shayne Ward has urged people to keep talking about their problems, as his suicide storyline continues to air on Coronation Street.

The actor’s character Aidan Connor took his own life in Monday night’s episodes of the ITV soap and Wednesdays night’s instalment saw his family and friends making the terrible discovery.

The soap has been praised for raising awareness of mental health issues and male suicide, and Ward said he hopes the conversation will carry on.

Tonight’s @itvcorrie Episode is Powerful and full of raw emotion.Some Incredible performances from all The cast.! Keep Talking Everybody. I’m so proud of all your bravery in doing so. TALK-YOUR VOICE WILL BE HEARD.@theCALMzone @samaritans ❤️ — Shayne Ward (@shayneTward) May 9, 2018

Ward has already recorded a video encouraging viewers to find helplines and advice on ITV’s website.

