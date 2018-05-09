Julianne Moore and Irina Shayk dazzle in black on Cannes red carpet

9th May 18 | Entertainment News

Yomeddine is competing for the coveted Palme d'Or at the festival.

Irina Shayk

Julianne Moore and Irina Shayk brought the glamour to the Cannes red carpet as they stepped out for the premiere of Egyptian film Yomeddine.

Hollywood actress Moore, 57, looked chic and statuesque in a simple black column, with her red locks loose over her shoulders.

Julianne Moore (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Model Shayk, 32, showed off her curves in a ruffled black dress with a deep plunging neckline, and glittering diamonds at her throat.

Directed by Abu Bakr Shawky, Yomeddine is competing for the coveted Palme d’Or at the festival on the French Riviera.

Other guests who attended the screening included model Xenia Tchoumitcheva, who turned heads in her fashion forward black dress with her hair in knots on the sides of her head.

Xenia Tchoumitcheva (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Li Yuchun (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Chinese singer Li Yuchun also caught the eye in an unusual dress featuring a white wraparound band for a skirt.

