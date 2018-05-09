Benedict Cumberbatch joined by wife at new TV show launch

9th May 18 | Entertainment News

Cumberbatch plays the title role in the new five-part Sky drama.

Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter took a night off from parenting duties to attend a launch dinner for the actor’s new show Patrick Melrose.

The pair – who have sons aged one and two – walked the red carpet together at Searcys in central London.

They both looked smart in shades of blue, with Cumberbatch dapper in a suit and Hunter elegant in cropped trousers and a ruffled navy polka dot blouse.

Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch (John Stillwell/PA)

Others cast members at the event included Celia Imrie, Anna Madeley, Jessica Raine and Indira Varma.

Celia Imrie
Celia Imrie (John Stillwell/PA)

Cumberbatch plays the title role in the new five-part Sky drama, which is an adaptation of novels by Edward St Aubyn.

Each episode depicts a chapter in the life of the troubled protagonist, from his abusive childhood to his drug addictions in adulthood.

Anna Madeley
Anna Madeley (John Stillwell/PA)

The cast also includes Allison Williams, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Hugo Weaving.

Patrick Melrose begins in the UK on Sunday May 13 on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is only 14

[PIC] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is only 14

[PICS] Aldis FAB new bargain range is perfect for the summer weather

[PICS] Aldis FAB new bargain range is perfect for the summer weather
These SIX Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

These SIX Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emmerdale confirms SHOCK death in the village next week

Emmerdale confirms SHOCK death in the village next week
Saturday Night Takeaway investigated by Ofcom

Saturday Night Takeaway investigated by Ofcom
Meghan Markles wedding dress designer has FINALLY been revealed

Meghan Markles wedding dress designer has FINALLY been revealed
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches