Benedict Cumberbatch joined by wife at new TV show launch

Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter took a night off from parenting duties to attend a launch dinner for the actor’s new show Patrick Melrose.

The pair – who have sons aged one and two – walked the red carpet together at Searcys in central London.

They both looked smart in shades of blue, with Cumberbatch dapper in a suit and Hunter elegant in cropped trousers and a ruffled navy polka dot blouse.

Benedict Cumberbatch (John Stillwell/PA)

Others cast members at the event included Celia Imrie, Anna Madeley, Jessica Raine and Indira Varma.

Celia Imrie (John Stillwell/PA)

Cumberbatch plays the title role in the new five-part Sky drama, which is an adaptation of novels by Edward St Aubyn.

Each episode depicts a chapter in the life of the troubled protagonist, from his abusive childhood to his drug addictions in adulthood.

Anna Madeley (John Stillwell/PA)

The cast also includes Allison Williams, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Hugo Weaving.

Patrick Melrose begins in the UK on Sunday May 13 on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

