Please let someone know you're safe, says brother of missing singer

Concern is growing for the welfare of 36-year-old Scott Hutchison of indie band Frightened Rabbit.

Family and friends of the missing singer from indie band Frightened Rabbit have appealed for information over his disappearance.

Concern is growing for the welfare of 36-year-old Scott Hutchison, who has not been seen since leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry at 1am on Wednesday.

His brother and band mate Grant Hutchison wrote on Instagram: “He’s in a very fragile state and has been missing since last night and we’re all incredibly worried.

“He was in a hotel in South Queensferry and hasn’t been seen or heard from since 1am.

“Please repost and share and get in touch with me @grabbit if you have any info. His phone is with the police.

“If somehow you are reading this Scott then can you just let someone know you are safe please? We love you very much. Grant x.”

Authors Irvine Welsh and Christopher Brookmyre and Still Game actor Gavin Mitchell were among those who posted on social media about the missing singer.

Spending my day in Norwich thinking about my friend Scott @owljohn @FRabbits and hoping he’s ok, genuinely one of the best people I know. Look after yourself man. — Frank Turner (@frankturner) May 9, 2018

Welsh described him as a “good guy” and musician Frank Turner said he is “simply one of the best people I know”.

Television and radio presenter Edith Bowman shared an appeal by the band on Twitter and wrote: “Please help folks”.

They said: “We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now.

“He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.

“Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101).”

We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101). — Frightened Rabbit (@FRabbits) May 9, 2018

Police Scotland issued an urgent appeal after he was reported missing from Dennistoun, Glasgow, by his family.

Inspector Graeme Dignan said: “We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward.

“If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately.

“I’d also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends, or with police, to let us know he is alright.”

We're appealing for information to help trace Scott Hutchison from Selkirk, reported missing from Glasgow https://t.co/VbZqpDiyRq pic.twitter.com/MfeFWIaG7Y — Lothians & Scottish Borders Police (@LothBordPolice) May 9, 2018

He is described as white, 6ft tall with a stocky build, dark hair and a thick beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a navy hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers and white trainers.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

The band, formed in Selkirk in 2003, are due to perform in Glasgow on June 1.

© Press Association 2018