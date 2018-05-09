Christina Aguilera announces first tour in 10 years

The singer last toured from 2006 to 2008 to promote her Back To Basics album.

Christina Aguilera has announced her first US tour in a decade.

The Accelerate singer, 37, will hit the road for her 24-show Liberation tour in September.

She posted a black and white photograph of herself on Instagram as she revealed her news.

The message said simply: “THE LIBERATION TOUR. Tickets on sale May 18 christinaaguilera.com.”

It will be the first time mother-of-two Aguilera has toured since she was on the road for the Back To Basics show between 2006 and 2008.

The Liberation tour starts in Miami, Florida, on September 25. Other stops include Washington DC, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, before the show wraps up in St Petersburg, Florida, on November 13.

Aguilera’s new album, Liberation, comes out on June 15.

