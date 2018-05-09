John Boyega and Letitia Wright share star-studded video from inside Met Gala

9th May 18 | Entertainment News

It features Solange, Daniel Kaluuya, Chadwick Boseman and Rita Ora.

John Boyega has spoken about how happy he was to congratulate his friends in the flesh in a video from the Met Gala.

The Star Wars actor shared a clip filmed by Black Panther star Letitia Wright at the glittering event, in which she can be heard saying that she is going to cry from the emotion.

Boyega and Wright both trained at the same London drama school, Identity, and posed on the red carpet together.

The video, filmed inside the fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum Of Modern Art in New York, features Wright’s Black Panther co-stars Chadwick Boseman and Daniel Kaluuya, Atlanta creator Donald Glover, Insecure creator Issa Rae, singer Solange, Master Of None star Lena Waithe and actress Cynthia Erivo, as well as singer Rita Ora and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

Boyega wrote on Twitter: “Captured beautifully by @letitiawright When you congratulate each other from afar but given the chance to congratulate each other in the flesh! Proud.” He added the praise hands emoji.

Boyega also shared a video that he filmed himself at the gala on Monday night, which also features rapper Diddy and Black Panther star Michael B Jordan, and in which he can be heard saying: “Met takeover!”

© Press Association 2018

