Declan Donnelly has a seat at the TV Baftas - without Ant McPartlin

The stars attending the 2018 British Academy Television Awards have been revealed.

Declan Donnelly has a seat at the TV Baftas – without his co-host Ant McPartlin.

Dec is on the list of stars attending the 2018 British Academy Television Awards, and a photo shows an image of the star on a seat at the venue ahead of the big day.

His co-host has stepped back from his TV commitments and told fans he was “truly sorry” after his drink-driving crash.

Heads on sticks are positioned to check for camera blocking during the forthcoming Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall (Victoria Jones/PA)

Britain’s Got Talent host Dec is pictured sitting next to the likes of Claire Foy, Amanda Holden and Thandie Newton.

Also pictured are new Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, Dermot O’Leary and Alesha Dixon.

Another image shows pictures of Sir David Attenborough, The Queen actress Vanessa Kirby, Caroline Flack and Ashley Banjo in position.

Other stars set to attend include Anna Friel, Bradley Walsh, Claudia Winkleman, Holly Willoughby, Louise Redknapp, Michelle Keegan, Mel Giedroyc, Martin Freeman and Stephen Mulhern.

Michelle Keegan will be at the awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Saturday Night Takeaway has been nominated for a Bafta, while The Crown’s Claire Foy is nominated for leading actress for the second consecutive year.

The drama will vie with Black Mirror, Line Of Duty and Three Girls at Sunday’s awards, hosted by Sue Perkins at the Royal Albert Hall.

Ant was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 after pleading guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit.

