Concern grows for missing Frightened Rabbit frontman

9th May 18 | Entertainment News

Scott Hutchison was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday.

Scott Hutchison reported missing

The lead singer of indie rock band Frightened Rabbit has been reported missing.

Police Scotland issued an urgent appeal for information to help trace Scott Hutchison, 36, who was last seen at the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry at around 1am on Wednesday.

He had been reported missing from Dennistoun, Glasgow, by his family and concern is growing for his welfare.

A post from the Frightened Rabbit Twitter account said: “We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now.

“He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.

“Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101).”

Inspector Graeme Dignan said: “We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward.

“If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately.

“I’d also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends, or with police, to let us know he is alright.”

Scott Hutchison missing
Police have released CCTV footage of Mr Hutchison (Police Scotland/PA)

He is described as white, 6ft tall with a stocky build, dark hair and a thick beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a navy hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers and white trainers.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

The band, from Selkirk, are due to perform in Glasgow on June 1.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie suicide storyline viewed by millions.

Corrie suicide storyline viewed by millions.
Saturday Night Takeaway investigated by Ofcom

Saturday Night Takeaway investigated by Ofcom
Meghan Markles wedding dress designer has FINALLY been revealed

Meghan Markles wedding dress designer has FINALLY been revealed

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is only 14

[PIC] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is only 14

[PICS] Aldis FAB new bargain range is perfect for the summer weather

[PICS] Aldis FAB new bargain range is perfect for the summer weather
These SIX Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

These SIX Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches