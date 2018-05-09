Kat Von D expecting first child with Leafar Seyer

The couple have said they already have a name.

Kat Von D has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The celebrity tattoo artist confirmed she is expecting a baby boy with husband Leafar Seyer.

It’s a boy.🖤 @prayers A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on May 8, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT

She shared a photograph of herself and Seyer in which she is cradling her baby bump, captioning the picture: “It’s a boy.”

Seyer shared the same picture and revealed the baby will share his name.

He wrote: “When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys!

“We are pregnant and having a baby boy. I love you @thekatvond and Im ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first !!!”

Seyer and Von D surprised fans by marrying in February, when she shared a photo of their matching wedding rings on Instagram.

She wrote: “Today, I married my soul’s mate, my mind’s twin, my best friend.”

