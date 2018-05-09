Scarlett Johansson: It's a pleasure to wear Marchesa

The actress stood by her decision to wear a dress from the company co-founded by Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife.

Scarlett Johansson has said she wanted to support a brand created by women when she chose to wear the fashion brand owned by the estranged wife of Harvey Weinstein to the Met Gala.

The star donned a gown by Marchesa, the fashion company co-founded by Georgina Chapman.

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman (PA)

Chapman announced she was leaving the producer shortly after the first allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against him in October 2017.

Johansson chose an off-the-shoulder burgundy gown with applique flowers from the company for the star-studded annual fashion event, which she attended with boyfriend Colin Jost.

Scarlett Johansson with boyfriend Colin Jost (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In a statement to US magazine People, she said: “I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers.”

Marchesa told the magazine: “We are truly honoured that Scarlett chose to wear Marchesa for the Met Gala.

“She is an amazingly talented actor who has incredible style and presence. It was wonderful to work so closely with her in creating this custom look.”

Johansson shows off her dress at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Marchesa was frequently responsible for dressing a host of red carpet stars, including those of Weinstein Company films, but Johansson’s appearance at the Met Gala was its first high-profile outing in months.

Weinstein and Chapman married in 2007 and have two children, daughter India Pearl and son Dashiell.

Marchesa cancelled its Fashion Week show in New York in February.

