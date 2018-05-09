Backstreet Boys dress up as Spice Girls for cruise show

The group paid tribute to the girl band.

The Backstreet Boys have surprised fans by dressing up as their favourite Spice Girls.

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson appeared in full costume during during the 2018 Backstreet Boys Cruise to Turks and Caicos.

They captioned the picture: “Celebrating all of the girl power that’s kept us going for 25 years.”

They added the hashtag “#SpiceBoys”.

Richardson, who dressed up as Victoria Beckham in a black bobbed wig, sunglasses and a black halterneck jumpsuit, also posted the picture and wrote: “Sometimes ya just gotta SPICE things up…”

Carter showed off his legs in a pink babydoll dress with a large bow on the front, blonde pigtails and white patent platform shoes, complete with long pink fingernails.

(Backstreet Boys/Instagram)

McLean dressed up as Mel B in a leopard-print jumpsuit and coat with a curly wig.

(Backstreet Boys/Instagram)

Dorough sported a sequinned version of the famous Union flag dress Geri Halliwell wore to the Brits in 1997, along with a red wig and shiny red platform boots.

(Backstreet Boys/Instagram)

Littrell channelled Sporty Spice in a red sports bra and orange cropped vest top, teamed with black tracksuit bottoms and a brunette ponytail.

(Backstreet Boys/Instagram)

During their show on the cruise ship they performed Spice Girls hits Wannabe, Say You’ll Be There and Spice Up Your Life as well as Just A Girl by No Doubt and Baby One More Time by Britney Spears.

© Press Association 2018