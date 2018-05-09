Taylor Swift kicks off Reputation Tour with a bang

Taylor Swift was supported by Camila Cabello and Charli XCX in Arizona.

Taylor Swift kicked off her hotly-anticipated Reputation Tour with a spectacular stadium show on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old global superstar played to a packed audience at the University Of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona.

Taylor Swift performs during the Reputation Stadium Tour opening night (Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)

Swift’s first night on her globetrotting tour – which supports her 2017 album Reputation – saw her perform some of her best known songs including Look What You Made Me Do, I Did Something Bad and Ready For It.

At one point during a dramatic performance, a giant snake towered over Swift while she sang on stage.

British singer Charli XCX opened for Swift, belting out her hit tracks Boom Clap and Boys to the rapturous crowd.

Another famous member of Swift’s “squad”, Camila Cabello, also performed, belting out her hit Havana.

The tour, which will see Swift travel to Europe, Australia and New Zealand, will move next to Santa Clara, California.

In June, Swift will perform in Manchester, London and Dublin.

